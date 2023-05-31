Career counselling session in Metaverse

A career counselling session termed ‘Metaverse Pe Charcha’, was held in the Piro Space Metaverse, India’s leading virtual reality platform. The event provided a unique opportunity for students and parents to interact with accomplished professionals from various fields, empowering them to make informed decisions about their future careers.

The event brought together a diverse panel of experts, including successful engineers from IIT, management gurus from IIMs, doctors, actors, scientists, directors, and businesspersons. Each professional shared their experiences, insights, and valuable advice, making the session a treasure trove of inspiration for attendees.

“Metaverse Pe Charcha aimed to bridge the gap between knowledge and guidance by creating an immersive platform for career exploration. We are proud to have provided students and parents with access to real successful professionals who could share their expertise and inspire them to pursue their dreams,” Kapil Jain, co-founder of Piro Space Metaverse.

“The success of ‘Metaverse Pe Charcha’ showcases the immense potential of Metaverse as a platform for knowledge sharing and community building. It sets a precedent for future events and encourages more individuals and communities to leverage the Metaverse for educational initiatives,” he added.