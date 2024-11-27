CAREER CALLING

IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation has partnered with Codenatives, a US-based IT Company, to offer a salesforce B2C commerce developer training programme for professionals. The online course with a duration of 70 hours will be an instructor-led session spread across eight weeks. There would be another 130 hours of hands-on practice, thus offering a comprehensive learning experience.

Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) is now accepting applications for its one-year Urdu language programme. The course is available in both Hindi and English, making it accessible to a wider audience. The enrollment fee is Rs 500 for students in India, $20 for applicants from SAARC countries, and $50 for those from other countries.