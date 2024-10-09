CAREER CALLING

École Ducasse has been awarded both the World’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 and Europe’s Best Culinary Training Institution 2024 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards for the second year in a row. École Ducasse’s international reach is further strengthened by strategic partnerships with renowned institutions such as Gato Dumas in Latin America and USIL in Peru.

UGC will introduce ‘PhD Excellence Citations’ to recognise exceptional PhD research by young scholars. Beginning next year, the UGC will present ten citations annually to acknowledge “outstanding doctoral work.” The citations will cover five main areas: Sciences (including Agricultural and Medical Sciences), Engineering and Technology, Social Sciences (such as Education and Humanities), Indian Languages, and Commerce and Management.