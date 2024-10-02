CAREER CALLING

Manipal Institute of Technology, MAHE, Bengaluru, has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art Apple Laboratory. Offering elective courses such as Fundamentals of Swift Programming, iOS Application Development, and Advanced Programming in Swift, this initiative ensures that students acquire industry-relevant skills that are critical in today’s tech-driven world.

Six of its faculty members from Parul University have been ranked among the world’s top 2% scientists for 2024, selected from a pool of 223,153 scientists globally. Stanford University and Elsevier conducted a worldwide analysis that included citations and a percentile rank of 2% to evaluate the top 100,000 scientists by citation score.