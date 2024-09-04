CAREER CALLING

The Ministry of Education has extended the application deadline for the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for 2024-25. Students now have until September 30, 2024, to submit their applications through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). This extension applies to both new applicants and those seeking renewal.

IGNOU has extended the deadline for fresh admissions for July 2024. Students can apply till September 10 for various programmes, excluding certificate and semester-based courses. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official IGNOU websites.