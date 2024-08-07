CAREER CALLING

The Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024 has been conducted by IIM Kashipur. Every year, 10 IIMs join hands to conduct a common personal interview (PI) for the admission process to their flagship MBA/PGP in management. CAP 2024 saw a record number of candidates (16,371) appearing for the PI round. A total of 3,800 female candidates appeared for PI in this year’s CAP.

NIT Rourkela achieved an outstanding placement season for 2023-24. The institute secured over 1300 job offers, with an additional 6-month internships leading to Pre-Placement Offers, bringing the total to over 1,320 offers. The average CTC offered recorded across all programs is Rs 12.89 LPA (Lakh per Annum), with the flagship BTech programme averaging Rs 14.05 LPA. Notably, 53 students received annual packages exceeding 30 LPA.