CAREER CALLING

Admission is going on for BBA (Hons.) Degree programme at IILM University. The candidate needs to complete 10+2 level from any recognised board in India or overseas with at least 50% marks in aggregate. For BBA (Hons) Business Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, mathematics is a compulsory subject.

Mahindra University recently launched the School of Design Innovation in Hyderabad. The institute has a partnership with the Pininfarina Design Academy, Torino, Italy and Shenoy Innovation Studio IDC IITB. The first academic session will begin from August 15, 2024 onwards with a Bachelor’s programme in design.