CAREER CALLING

IIT Delhi will conduct the IIT JAM 2025 on February 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in around 100 cities across India. Students who want to secure admission to master’s programmes for the academic session 2025-26 must register on the official website iitd.ac.in. The exam will include seven test papers namely Chemistry, Economics, Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Geology, Mathematics and Physics.

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is now accepting applications for Management Trainee (MT) positions, with a total of 249 vacancies across eight engineering disciplines. Eligible candidates interested in applying can do so through the official SAIL website, sailcareers.com. Applicants must include their GATE 2024 registration number as part of the application process.