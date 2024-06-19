CAREER CALLING

Acharya Bangalore B School (ABBS) has invited applications for a three-year full-time integrated Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA) programme, known as the BCom Professional programme, which is designed to provide a comprehensive education in commerce and specialised training in management accounting. Post completion of the course, one can become chief financial officer, cost controller, financial analyst, treasury manager, tax consultant, or budget analyst.

Zell Education has partnered with Auro University to provide a unique Embedded BBA + CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) programme to the university’s students. Under the scope of this collaboration, Zell Education will offer comprehensive training to Auro University students, enabling them to pursue the globally recognized CFA Programme alongside their BBA degree. Zell will assist students in their placement endeavors, ensuring a smooth transition into the professional world.