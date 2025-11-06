Can teaching AI from Class 3 change how India learns?

With Artificial Intelligence (AI) already transforming every industry, it’s time to wake up before this game-changing technology takes over our jobs. And if you’re still someone who says, “AI is the future,” here’s the truth, it’s not the future anymore. It’s already here, reshaping and rewriting your future right now. AI is the present. And if you don’t learn how to work with it, it might just make sure you don’t have a place in tomorrow’s workforce. No, this isn’t a warning. It’s reality. A new NITI Aayog report warns that as AI expands its footprint, India’s tech sector could see nearly two million jobs disappear by 2031. But it’s not all bad news. The same technology is also set to create around four million new roles over the next five years. That’s the silver lining and it’s why AI literacy programmes are more crucial than ever if we want a future that’s both stable and sustainable. In a landmark announcement recently, the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education, has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing AI and Computational Thinking (CT) as essential components of future-ready education. The department has decided to support institutions such as CBSE, NCERT, KVS, and NVS, along with states and UTs, in designing a meaningful and inclusive curriculum under the broad ambit of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF SE) 2023 through a consultative process. This initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards the ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3.

Now, it’s interesting to note how CBSE has been introducing AI in schools gradually. Like in 2019-2020, AI was introduced in Class 9 as an optional skill subject. Later, in 2020-2021, AI was introduced as a skill subject, subsequently extended to Class 12.

Akshal Agarwal, co-founder of Nature Nurture, a curriculum design organisation, which creates learning ecosystems for K-12 schools, believes the introduction of AI from Class 3 onwards marks a major shift in India’s education vision. It aligns perfectly with NEP 2020, which focuses on developing future-ready learners equipped with critical thinking and problem-solving skills. “Early exposure to AI will not only help students understand technology but also encourage creativity, ethics, and analytical thinking from a young age. In the long term, this move will strengthen India’s education economy by creating demand for new learning tools, digital content, and teacher training programmes. Globally, AI-related jobs are projected to grow by 40% by 2030, and India’s early push in schools can give its students a head start. It’s a strong signal that education is moving from rote learning to skill-based learning, which is essential for the country’s digital future,” he said.

During the stakeholder consultation recently of DoSE&L, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSeL, emphasised that education in AI should be treated as a basic universal skill linked to The World Around Us (TWAU). He noted that the curriculum must be broad-based, inclusive, and aligned with NCF SE 2023, adding that every child’s distinct potential is our priority. “Our job as policymakers is to define the minimum threshold and re-evaluate it based on the changing needs,” he added.

In July 2025, data presented in the Rajya Sabha revealed a sharp rise in the number of CBSE-affiliated schools teaching AI. For Class 9, the count has surged from just 235 schools in 2019–20 to 4,543 in 2024–25, an incredible jump of over 1,800%. For Class 11, the number grew from 80 schools in 2020–21 to 944 this year, marking a rise of more than 1,000%. Now that’s a truly encouraging sign. According to Anurag Gupta, co-founder of STEMROBO Technologies, the introduction of AI from Class 3 is a big and exciting change for India’s schools. It will take learning beyond books and help children start thinking creatively, solving problems, and understanding how technology actually works. “As AI becomes an important part of every career, starting early will help students grow up confident with new technologies instead of being afraid of them”, he added. But there’s also a challenge that the industry is taking seriously. Many parts of India’s education system still lack the infrastructure and teacher training needed for in-depth AI learning.

“Many schools, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, still lack adequate computer labs, internet connectivity, and trained teachers. To close this gap, the focus must shift to capacity building and accessibility. There should be a phased rollout, starting with pilot programs that help teachers get comfortable with AI concepts through simple, activity-based training. Government–private collaborations can help develop low-cost AI learning tools and shared digital infrastructure. Additionally, introducing micro-training modules for teachers can make digital skills more practical and scalable, especially given that India has over 1 crore educators to train,” said Agarwal.

Meanwhile, Kumar highlighted that teacher training and learning-teaching materials, including NISHTHA’s teacher training modules and video-based learning resources, will form the backbone of curriculum implementation. Collaboration between NCERT and CBSE through a Coordination Committee under NCF SE will ensure seamless integration, structuring, and quality assurance. Shri Kumar emphasized that it is good to have cross-national and cross-international Boards analysis and have an international perspective, but it needs to be specific to our needs.