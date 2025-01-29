Can AI replace software engineers in future ?

Kolkata-based software engineer Prantik Majumdar had his life all mapped out. He had a stable job at a big tech giant and wedding bells were set to ring in February. But two months ago, that plan hit a roadblock when he was laid off. The company never gave him a clear reason, but he has little doubt that the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) played a part. AI isn’t some distant sci-fi fantasy anymore. It’s here, changing the game faster than most can keep up. And those who don’t adapt? They risk getting left behind.

As of August 20, 2024, tech companies have laid off over 124,000 employees, pushing the total number of job cuts since 2022 to a staggering 428,449. A major driving force? Cost-cutting to fuel investments in AI. India has long been recognised as a global software talent hub, known for its skilled workforce and cost-effective services. Indian IT firms hire nearly half a million software graduates every year, with 98% of them being developers aged 18 to 35. Interestingly, the IT sector is ramping up fresher hiring this year, with entry-level recruitment expected to almost double compared to the previous fiscal year. But even as freshers enter the field, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over software engineers and experts warn that AI’s rapid advancements could put many jobs at risk.

Last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai raised concerns during the company’s Q3 2024 earnings call, revealing that over 25% of Google’s new code is now AI-generated, with human engineers stepping in only for review. Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made it clear that by 2025, AI will replace mid level software engineers. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he said that Meta and other tech giants are developing AI capable of handling complex coding tasks—jobs that, until now, have relied on human expertise.

“We’re going to have an AI that can effectively be a sort of mid level engineer that you have at your company that can write code,” Zuckerberg said. AI could eventually take over all coding at Meta, though Zuckerberg admitted the initial setup would be expensive. Right now, mid level software engineers at Meta make close to $500,000.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff also seems to share Zuckerberg’s view on AI automating software engineering. He recently admitted that the company is “seriously debating” whether to hire any software engineers in 2025. “I think in engineering this year at Salesforce, we’re seriously debating. Maybe we aren’t gonna hire anybody this year because we’ve seen such incredible productivity gains because of the agents that work side-by-side with our engineers, making them more productive,” Benioff said.

For software engineers and coders, this marks a major change in the industry, with AI taking on more of the workload. But before you panic, this doesn’t mean coding jobs will disappear. Instead, engineers may need to shift their focus toward overseeing, refining, and guiding AI-generated code to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

“AI software and technologies are increasingly integrated into engineering programmes, where students are introduced to popular AI frameworks and gain practical experience applying these techniques in engineering analysis, design, and optimisation projects. Traditional engineering students can stay competitive by integrating AI into their coursework through taking AI-related courses, incorporating AI into projects, completing AI-related internships or research projects,” said Dr Shamik Tiwari, Professor and Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering, IILM University, Gurugram.

Last year, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang suggested that coding might soon become irrelevant as AI takes over. He even advised the next generation to consider careers in fields like biology, education, manufacturing, or farming. Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman echoed this idea, saying, “If you go forward 24 months from now, or some amount of time — I can’t exactly predict where it is — it’s possible that most developers are not coding.”

“The trajectory of AI in the tech industry suggests a future where human intelligence and AI collaborate, leading to a transformation like work. To thrive in this evolving landscape, workers in the tech industry will need to adapt. By offering tailored employment programs that equip learners with the skills required by employers and the current labour market, we enable workers to reskill and upskill, thereby fostering a more adaptable and resilient workforce for the future,” said Deepak Bharadwaj, PhD (Humanoid Robotics), Associate Professor, Computer Science Engineering, School of Engineering and Sciences, GD Goenka University. He further added that workers must embrace upskilling and reskilling initiatives, focusing on areas such as AI and machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity. “Programs that meet this demand — addressing the skills gap and equipping workers with the tools for success — are essential for the future of tech industry workers,” he said.