Calcutta Boys’ School hosts grand winter carnival 2025

Calcutta Boys’ School ushered in the season’s festive spirit with its Grand Winter Carnival 2025, celebrated on campus amid a refreshing winter breeze. Guided by Principal and Secretary Raja McGee, the event turned out to be a vibrant affair.

Senior politicians Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Naina Bandyopadhyay inaugurated the event.

“Our carnival is an annual tradition that ushers in the Christmas spirit. The carnival not only brings with it a lot of excitement but also contributes to a good cause as the proceeds raised go towards offering scholarships to deserving students,” said the principal.

Stalls put up by all branches of Calcutta Boys’ School drew crowds throughout the day. The campus came alive with festive Christmas decor in splashes of red, white, and green lending a cheerful, carnival-like ambience. From an array of delectable food options to exciting amusement rides, games, and spirited cultural performances, visitors had no shortage of attractions to enjoy.

Favourable weather contributed to an impressive turnout, with the grounds teeming with visitors. Children and parents were seen soaking up the festive mood, their faces glowing with delight and enthusiasm.