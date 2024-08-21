CALCUTTA BOYS’ SCHOOL HOSTS CRESCENDO

Calcutta Boys’ School (CBS) recently hosted its two-day annual concert ‘Crescendo,’ presenting the captivating world of Arabian Nights with magic and mystique. The event was graced by the presence of filmmaker Arindam Bhattacharya, actor Arjun Chakraborty, and danseuse-actress Jaya Seal Ghosh.



Principal Raja McGee’s welcome address was a masterful oration, skillfully celebrating the harmony of performing arts and education, and setting the stage abuzz with anticipation. The stage adaptation of ‘Ali Baba and the 40 Thieves’ was a captivating journey of wonder, with students bringing the ancient tale to life through their engaging performances, vibrant costumes, and lavish sets, transporting the audience to a realm of magic and mystique.

The grand finale, ‘Aladdin and the Magic Lamp,’ was a dazzling spectacle of light, sound, and magic, as the students of classes III to X conjured an Arabian Nights fantasy that left the audience entranced and bewitched, a testament to the transformative power of arts in education.