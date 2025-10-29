Calcutta Boys’ School hosts 9th Clifford Hicks International Debate 2025

The historic campus of Calcutta Boys’ School resonated with spirited arguments, persuasive speeches and intellectual vibrancy as it hosted the 9th edition of the Clifford Hicks International Debate 2025 from October 28 to November 1, 2025. This annual event, renowned for its legacy of excellence in public speaking, brought together top debating talents from premier institutions across India and abroad.

This edition of the debate featured 85 schools, including 27 from 9 Indian states and Union Territories, 4 international schools, 9 suburban schools, and 45 local schools. Since its inception in 2015, the Clifford Hicks Memorial International Inter-School Debate Competition has provided a platform for young, talented, and distinguished student orators from prestigious schools pan-India and abroad to engage in intellectual discourse.

The debate was initiated in commemoration of the life and services of Clifford Hicks, who began his career as a teacher at Calcutta Boys’ School in the late 1940s and later served as Principal and Secretary from 1952 to 1974. In today’s interconnected world, where global issues transcend borders, the Clifford Hicks Memorial International Debate plays a crucial role in shaping policies, fostering understanding, and seeking solutions.

The competition involves a formal contest of argumentation between participating teams, with each member presenting arguments, counterarguments, and rebuttals on a given proposition or resolution. The topics debated during the event included ‘Democracy has no future if left to the wisdom of the average electorate’; ‘Good fences make good neighbours’’; ‘All forms of surveillance, including CCTV monitoring, infringe upon the rights of individual citizens’ and several other engaging ones.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, educators, and students, including the chief guest Bishop Dr C. Selvin, Resident and Presiding Bishop of the Lucknow Episcopal Area, MCI, and Chairman of Calcutta Boys’ School Group of Schools.

The chief guest commended the school for nurturing a tradition of analytical thinking and effective communication, emphasizing that debate is not merely about winning an argument but about understanding perspectives and developing the courage to stand by one’s convictions. Over the course of the event, participants engaged in thought-provoking discussions on pressing global and social issues, reflecting deep research, logical reasoning, and powerful delivery.

Eminent judges from academic and professional backgrounds evaluated the participants based on their content, clarity, and composure under pressure. Principal and Secretary Raja McGee expressed immense pride in hosting the event, stating that the Clifford Hicks Debate has long stood as a symbol of Calcutta Boys’ School’s commitment to holistic education and global dialogue.