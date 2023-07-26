Calcutta Boys’ School Concord 2023 brings 25 schools together

Calcutta Boys’ School’s ‘Concord’, the oldest inter-school festival of Kolkata, is back. Started in 1983, this year’s ‘Concord’ is bigger and more captivating than ever before, with a wide range of exciting competitions, mesmerising cultural performances, and impressive academic showcases. From DPS Ruby Park to Loreto Dharamtala and Modern High School for Girls, more than 2,000 students from 25 schools have participated in 40 events this year.

On Tuesday, the three-day extravaganza was inaugurated in the Chapel Hall in the presence of Raja McGee, principal of Calcutta Boys’ School and Bengali singer Lagnajita Chakraborty. The ceremony commenced with the captivating performance of the senior choir of CBS, whose mellifluous voices enchanted the gathered audience, setting the perfect tone for the festivities that lay ahead. It was followed by the prayer service and the lighting of the lamp.









Lagnajita, a former student of Patha Bhavan, Kolkata, felt a rush of nostalgia as she attended the school function as the chief guest. Initially, she was a bit apprehensive, wondering if the non-Bengali students would connect with her, being a Bengali singer. However, her doubts vanished when she interacted with the students. During the event, Lagnajita asked the students which song they would like her to sing, and to her delight, they enthusiastically chose ‘Preme Pora Baron’ and ‘Bawshonto Eshe Geche.’ The students not only showed their love for her music but also joined her in singing the songs.

Principal McGee expressed immense pride in Calcutta Boys’ School for hosting ‘Concord’ with grace and remarkable success. “This is the first and the most historic inter-school fest in Kolkata. We take pride in maintaining the legacy,” said the CBS principal. He also encouraged the students to treat the event not merely as a competition but as an opportunity to forge lasting friendships.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by events like devotional choir, eastern dance, and acoustic event. Day one of ‘Concord’ also saw students participating in doodling, pretentious movie reviews, science project making, quizzes, dance face-offs, Bengali creative writing, console gaming, treasure hunt, non-fire cooking, Hindi monologues, and videography.