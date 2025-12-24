Calcutta Boys’ School Christmas Cantata spreads festive cheer

The Christmas Cantata programme of Calcutta Boys’ School held recently on the campus concluded in a reverent and joyous atmosphere, marking the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and the school’s 148 years of service. The ceremony was presided over by Dr C Selvin, Bishop of the Lucknow Episcopal Area of the Methodist Church in India and Chairman of the CBS Group of Schools. Several distinguished guests graced the occasion, including TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MLA Naina Bandyopadhyay and others.

The dignitaries ceremonially lit the Christmas tree, following which the school choir presented soulful renditions of ‘First Noel’ and ‘Born to bring us joy’. Students from the Sonarpur, Beliaghata and main campuses then staged meaningful musical enactments of the nativity spreading the message of Hope and Joy through a presentation of ‘The Promise’, reminding the audience of the life and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

Principal and Secretary Raja McGee informed that through this annual programme, the school aims to spread a message of peaceful coexistence and harmony among all.