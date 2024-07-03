CALCUTTA BOYS’ SCHOOL CELEBRATES JUNIOR SCHOOL PRIZE DAY WITH APLOMB

Calcutta Boys’ School, a renowned educational institution in Kolkata, recently held its highly-anticipated Junior School Prize Day. The event was a resounding success, bringing together students, teachers, parents, and staff to celebrate the academic achievements and overall growth of the junior school students.



The day commenced with an inaugural hymn that set the stage for a series of captivating performances and recognition of exceptional talents. The event was graced by senior cardiac surgeon Dr Kunal Sarkar. Dr Sarkar, in his motivating speech, asked the students to learn from their mistakes and not repeat it and also stressed the need to be authentic, innovative, and smart to compete.

The highlight of the annual prize day was the distribution of awards, certificates, and trophies to the deserving students who had excelled in various academic and co-curricular disciplines throughout the academic year. The awards were presented by distinguished guests, including eminent educationalists, local dignitaries, and prominent alumni of Calcutta Boys’ School.

The school’s Principal and Secretary, Raja McGee, in his inspiring speech, emphasised the importance of holistic education and the role of extracurricular activities in total personality development. He praised the students for their dedication, perseverance, and passion, urging them to continue striving for excellence in all their endeavors.

The event also showcased the artistic talents of the students through beautiful cultural performances. The audience was treated to a mesmerizing display of students exhibiting their skills and creativity on the stage. The performances were a testament to the school’s commitment to nurturing the artistic talents of its students and providing them with a platform to showcase their abilities.

The event served as a reminder of the values and ethos upheld by Calcutta Boys’ School and its continuous efforts to provide a comprehensive educational experience to its students.