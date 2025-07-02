Calcutta Boys’ School celebrates Annual Speech Day with grandeur

Calcutta Boys’ School, one of Kolkata’s premier institutions, celebrated its Annual Speech Day and award ceremonies recently, showcasing academic brilliance, creative talent, and the school’s rich legacy of excellence.

The celebrations began with the Junior School Annual Prize Day on June 30 in two sessions. The morning session recognised students from Nursery to Class 2 and the afternoon session was dedicated to Classes 3 to 7.

The events began with hymns and processional music, followed by the annual speech and welcome address by Principal & Secretary Raja McGee. The event was graced by distinguished guests Mrs Aruna Gomes, Principal of Loreto Convent Entally, and Mrs Sanchita Biswas, Principal of St. Paul’s Mission School and Vice President of the Association of Heads of All India Schools (AHAIS), West Bengal Chapter. Principal McGee emphasized the importance of moral values alongside education for a socially active child, while Gomes noted that “every child is a winner” and Biswas encouraged students to “inculcate the spirit of curiosity.” The ceremony featured multimedia presentations, student performances, and awards for academic and co-curricular excellence.

On Tuesday, i.e. July 2, the spotlight shifted to the Senior School Annual Speech Day. The event was graced by Bishop Dr C. Selvin with Justice Tirthankar Ghosh (CBS alumnus, batch of 1984) as the chief guest, Kaushick Saha, IAS (CBS alumnus, batch of 1982) and Dr Maria Fernandes as guests of honour. The ceremony included powerful choir performances by the CBS choir, multimedia retrospectives on the school year and awards and scholarships acknowledging outstanding performance.