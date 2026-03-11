Calcutta Boys’ School celebrates 149th Founders’ Day with aplomb

Calcutta Boys’ School (CBS) celebrated its 149th Founders’ Day with great enthusiasm recently. In his Founders’ Day address, Raja McGee, Principal and Secretary of Calcutta Boys’ School, mentioned how it was a time to remember the past and recommit to carrying on the legacy of the school.



Tributes were also paid to the founders of the institution—JM Thoburn, Rev G Henderson, Bishop FW Warne and Sir R Laidlaw, whose vision laid the groundwork for the school’s enduring legacy. Several dignitaries including Rev K Sardar, Rev Roshan Hansda, Suchita Lal, and Aktarul Islam graced the occasion.

The programme featured soulful hymns and musical performances presented by students and teachers of CBS (Main) along with students from other branch schools. The event also witnessed the presence of many former students and teachers, who fondly shared memories of their days at the institution.

The celebration concluded with a special Founders’ Day fellowship dinner, where members of the CBS family gathered together in a spirit of unity and celebration.