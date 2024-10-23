Calcutta Boys’ School back with Clifford Hicks International Debate

Calcutta Boys’ School has been conducting the Clifford Hicks Memorial International Inter-School Debate Competition since 2015. This four-day conclave witnesses the participation of young, talented and most distinguished student orators, from prestigious schools pan India and abroad. And this year is no different with the school organising the competition till October 26 at the main campus in Kolkata. More than 80 premier schools across India and globally are participating in the event.

Nine years ago, Calcutta Boys’ School initiated this inter-school debate in commemoration of the life and services of Clifford Hicks, who made the humble beginning as a teacher of the Calcutta Boys’ School in the late 1940’s, but with his commitment and dedicated service made his way to be appointed as the Principal and Secretary, an office he served from 1952 to 1974. The prize distribution ceremony will take place on the last day of the competition.

The debate aims to foster critical thinking, reasoning and communicating ideas effectively. The debating topics include ones involving geopolitics — power dynamics, alliances, and conflicts, human rights — equality, justice, and humanitarian issues, trade and economics — global markets, tariffs, and development and environmental issues — climate change, conservation, and sustainability.