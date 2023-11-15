British Council, UAL seek sustainable fashion, textiles, and tech concepts

The British Council, in collaboration with the University of the Arts London, is inviting applications from Indian designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs for the New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme. This initiative, led by the Fashion, Textiles, and Technology Institute at the University of the Arts London, and supported by the British Council, recognises the imperative for India’s fashion, textiles, and technology sectors to reevaluate their societal and environmental impact.

“We are dedicated to facilitating cross-border research and development projects and promoting knowledge exchange in the design sector. Our partnership with UAL is an exciting opportunity to encourage Indian designers, entrepreneurs, and SMEs to engage in collaborative innovation in sustainable fashion and technology,” said Alison Barrett MBE, Director India, British Council.

The New Landscapes India: R&D Grant Scheme is a three-year initiative that aims to encourage collaboration in sustainable fashion, textiles, and technology between stakeholders in India and the UK. It will provide seven grants of up to £7,000 each for collaborative projects between Indian SMEs, designers, researchers, entrepreneurs, institutions, collectives, or non-profits and their UK counterparts, with support from the British Council.

Professor Jane Harris, Director of the University of the Arts London Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (UAL FTTI) said, “This next phase of collaboration between the British Council India and the UAL FTTI will continue to address the wider apparel and textile industry’s relationship with climate change. FTTI will facilitate a supported risk-taking R&D culture, enabling an exchange of knowledge and methods of designing and producing in a more sustainable and socially engaged way.”

Participants in the programme will receive comprehensive support from the UAL FTTI, including mentorship from seasoned academics and FTTI staff, as well as exclusive opportunities for showcasing their work. Successful completion of projects in the first year will provide grantees with an opportunity to secure further funding in the second year.