British Council makes summer holidays fun

Summer holidays are an exciting time for children, offering a break from the routine of school and a chance to explore new experiences. The summer break is filled with boundless possibilities, where young minds are eager to discover, create, and grow. To make the summer holidays more exciting, the British Council has launched Summer School 2024, a programme offering two-week theme-based short courses for children aged 6-17. With two captivating themes — ‘Learning with Creativity’ and ‘Engaging with Confidence’ — this summer promises to be a journey of development, learning, and fun.



Batch one has already started and will continue till May 24 and batch two will be held from May 27 till June 7. With classes scheduled for two hours a day, five days a week, children will immerse themselves in engaging activities that stimulate their creativity, boost confidence and enhance communication skills.

‘Learning with Creativity’ is an intensive camp experience where children will explore the perfect balance of fun, creativity, and learning. From developing language and cognitive skills to fostering social interaction, this theme promises a holistic learning journey for every child.

‘Engaging with Confidence’ is designed to enhance communication skills and focuses on writing, presenting, and analysing. Through interactive lessons, children will gain confidence in expressing themselves effectively and articulating their ideas with clarity.

Explore & learn

Age group: 6 to 17 years (separate curriculum for each age group)

Duration: 20 hours (2 hours/day) for 10 days

Course delivery: Face-to-face classroom learning