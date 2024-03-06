British Council launches women in STEM Scholarships

British Council in partnership with UK universities has announced the launch of British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM programme. This scholarship is designed for female STEM graduates wanting to pursue their masters’ in the UK. Twenty-five scholarships are reserved for women STEM scholars from India and other South Asian countries. These are across five UK higher education institutions – Queen Mary University of London, Anglia Ruskin University, Greenwich University, The University of Southampton and Coventry University. The scholarships will empower the beneficiaries to advance their careers in STEM and facilitate their ability to drive research and innovation in their home country by immersing them in the expertise of the UK’s esteemed STEM fields. The scholarship will cover tuition fees, stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees, and English language support. The scholars can pursue courses like Data Science, Computer Science, Pharmaceutical Science, Electronic and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Management, Civil Engineering Management, Intelligent Healthcare, Actuarial Science, among others. The application deadlines vary depending on the university, typically between March and April 2024.