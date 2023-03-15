British Council hosts UK Alumni Awards in India

The British Council in Kolkata recently organised the Study UK Alumni Awards 2023 to celebrate UK Alumni in India and honour them for their achievements as innovators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders, and for their contribution to strengthening collaborative ties between the UK and India. Padma Shri Paralympian Deepa Malik, Arjuna Awardee squash player Saurav Ghosal and educationist Anirban Aditya were felicitated at the event in Kolkata.

The international event, now in its ninth year, celebrates UK higher education and the achievements of UK alumni all over the world. This year, the award received more than 1,200 applications from international UK alumni in nearly 100 countries, representing more than 120 UK higher education institutions across the UK.

Rittika Chanda Parruck, Director, Education India, British Council, said: “The winners used their UK education as a springboard to succeed in their chosen professions and change the world. These awardees have already made a significant contribution to India’s economic development, knowledge aspirations, and are positively impacting society, their communities and networks,” she said.

Last year, the British Council globally launched the Alumni UK platform. From October 27, 2022, till February 26, 2023, the global Alumni UK platform has received nearly 1,500 registrations from India. The platform is open to all international UK alumni, who have spent at least one term studying at a UK higher education institution, including transnational education and online learning.