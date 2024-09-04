BRIDGING THE KNOWLEDGE GAP

Children today are skilled at using technology, confidently handling devices like iPads, smartphones, and any digital assistants. The way children interact with technology during their early years, along with the guidance we provide, will shape the people they become. Their experiences and opportunities will be very different from those of previous generations, largely because of advancements in technology.



Artificial intelligence (AI) will have the greatest impact on the future of today’s children, far more than the influence that computers and the internet had on their parents. Young people are growing up in a world shaped by complex algorithms that determine what they see, how they communicate, what videos they watch, and how they learn. Children are not only using AI but are also being influenced by it. Their early developmental years make them particularly vulnerable to AI’s effects, especially if it’s used in harmful or careless ways.

However, if we want our children to be both knowledgeable and safe in this AI-driven world, we need to be more intentional in our approach. For younger children, introducing them to AI can be as simple as pointing out everyday examples like voice assistants or educational AI games and explaining how these technologies work. It’s also important to help them understand that these tools are not human and do not have feelings. Rather than keeping children away from AI, let them explore how it works. You might need to start by learning more about it yourself.

“AI provides both challenges and opportunities for families. On the challenge side, it is another piece of technology that should be monitored. On the positive side, when used appropriately, it gives parents the ability to help their students with their studies on topics where they may not have had the knowledge or skills to support them before,” said Jay Langkamp, High School Principal, Canadian International School, Bangalore.

Screen time is a big concern for parents in today’s digital world. For example, the Swedish health authority recently advised that children under two should avoid screens entirely, and teenagers should limit their screen time to no more than three hours a day. Limiting digital device use can be tough for parents. To handle this, it’s important to set clear rules for screen time and technology use, making sure that AI is used for learning and entertainment, not as a replacement for real-world experiences. Balance screen time with offline activities like outdoor play, reading physical books, and doing hands-on hobbies to support overall development. Encourage children to explore interests beyond screens, such as art, music or sports to help them build a variety of passions.

“Parents should understand AI-what it can do and cannot do and its possible dangers-first and foremost. This would then enable the parents to discuss the use of AI with their children on a more ethical plane of reasoning. Parents should develop critical thinking in children by explaining how AI works, the critical questions to raise on the content produced, making them aware of biases in algorithms. Further, this requires that parents lay down rules around the use of these AI gadgets and make such screen time proportionate to other activities necessary for their physical and social development,” said Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group. She further added that it is important that parents model responsible behaviour themselves by considering the use of AI tools and discussing the reasons for those choices. “For example, explain why one app might be approved while another is not. That helps the child understand how to apply the criteria in responsible use of AI,” said Dr Sahoo.

Whereas, AI is the technology of the future, Langkamp also believes that it could negatively impact students’ development. Where students used to turn to teachers or their batchmates for support, they can now turn to AI. “It is, therefore, important for schools and families to recognize this threat and to provide opportunities for students to develop meaningful relationships with others. It is important that schools partner with families in this endeavor and highlight effective practices. However, basic ethical guidance is important — it is never okay to represent someone’s or something’s work as your own,” he said.

While many parents in urban areas are aware of AI and its benefits, those in rural areas often need guidance on how to use it responsibly and teach their children. Dr Sahoo admits this “knowledge gap needs to be mended” through better education and technical skills. “Besides that, government awareness programmes, NGOs, and schools can extend this awareness to rural areas through community forums, mobile learning centers, and increased smartphone use. It can include increased AI literacy programs in schools, workshops for parents and citizens, linguistics resources, and association with trusted local influencers,” she said.