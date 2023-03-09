Breaking the glass ceiling

Deepa Malik was only five when she was diagnosed with a spine tumour. After three years of treatment, she was back on her feet, only to find that the tumour has returned. She was 30 when Deepa underwent three surgeries and ended up in a wheelchair with her lower body paralyzed.





















Her story could have been different, but she chose to write her own narrative and scripted history. Despite her disability, Deepa pursued a career in sports and became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics ever. Her story is a testament to the power of determination and the human spirit and serves as a reminder that anything is possible if you have the right mindset and perseverance.

Happy that the theme of International Women’s Day 2023 is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’, Malik told Millennium Post: “We have come to realise that women play a big role in the health of a society and country. In the 21st century, women have also started understanding their duties more than their rights. They are educated, conscious and are contributing to the family economy. When you have financial independence, you can find your own voice. I am also happy that instead of equality, we are talking about equity. That’s a better way to look at empowerment for anybody. Let us not again stereotype the efforts of empowerment of women,” said the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award winner.

The power of determination is evident in stories such as that of mountaineer Piyali Basak, who scaled Everest without supplemental oxygen in 2022. On March 9, the 31-year-old teacher from West Bengal’s Chandannagore begun her journey to summit Makalu (8481m), and Annapurna (8091m) without oxygen.













From the Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who fought for girls’ education and survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban, to Oprah Winfrey, who overcame a difficult childhood and went on to become one of the most successful media moguls in the world, women have proven time and again that they are capable of achieving greatness in the face of adversity.

“Unfortunately, there is still negativity and gender-based discrimination regarding women doing certain jobs in many parts of the world. Women have traditionally been expected to occupy certain roles and positions, while others have been considered “inappropriate” for them. The same is the case with women mountaineers. We need to constantly prove ourselves and change the mindset,” said Basak, who is looking for financial assistance to support her expedition.

An alumna of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata-based Modhura Palit didn’t have an easy journey either. Her job as a cinematographer is gender-stereotyped. Glances were exchanged and preconceived notions were made when she started working behind the camera in 2012. “Still the number of women technicians is negligible in Kolkata. Thankfully, the number is growing in Mumbai where women editors, scriptwriters, cinematographers and musicians are joining the workforce. Some jobs come to be associated with gender, but then we need to break the glass ceiling and prove them wrong,” said Palit, the recipient of the Angenieux Special Encouragement award, making her the first Indian — and first Indian woman — to be recognised in cinematography.

















Dr Latika Chaudhary, campus dean, The Design Village, Noida believes the assumption that women are suitable for specific tasks looms large in the professional arena. “Perhaps it has the same correlation with conditioning in society which leads to unequal opportunities. I know of a few women who have felt strongly about having faced pushback and had to fight doubly hard for similar role enhancements. The disparity in financial compensation has also remained a challenge for women,” she said.

Despite the gender pay gap and discrimination, some organisations and individuals are working to challenge stereotypes, address bias, and create inclusive work environments that value diversity and promote equal opportunities. Initiatives such as mentorship programmes, targeted training and education, and gender-sensitive policies are helping to break down barriers and support women in pursuing their career goals.

“Gender discrimination happens a lot and there is a very long way to go to correct the course of action. That’s why we need International Women’s Day to remind ourselves of the fight still ahead. Personally speaking, I run our family business with my husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law plus a great team of people who have never allowed any kind of discrimination to happen on gender terms,” said Roshini Aditya, managing director, Aditya Group.

Male-favouring workplace is commonplace but Rupali Barua, the owner of Nameg and Cafe Narumeg in Kolkata, said women are multi-taskers and challenges always help to grow professionally and personally. “Gender equality, being a fundamental human right, is an important societal change as little less than half of the population in the world is women. So, the success of any society is directly proportionate to how women are involved in different areas. Challenges are part of everything we do in life and without them, I think there is no growth. In our organisation, we only look at the job profiles and the person who fits the best irrespective of gender,” she said.

Even in the 21st century, it is unfortunate that many people still hold traditional views that associate leadership with masculine traits such as assertiveness, dominance, and competitiveness. As a result, women in leadership positions may face skepticism, resistance, or even hostility from their male colleagues or subordinates.

Hear it from Dr Kulneet Suri, senior director at IMS Noida, who informed us how being a woman and leading an institution is “irksome to many male counterparts”.

“I have my way of championing and sustaining. It’s not easy but it is possible. In my professional endeavours, each time someone says, you will not be able to achieve this I tell myself, “I must achieve”,” she said.

Dr Neelima Kamrah, principal, KIIT World School, Gurugram is optimistic. Though there are some challenges women still face, at work places, a lot has changed, she believes. “When a woman doesn’t evolve, it puts a direct and severe impact on the upbringing of children. They do not become focused individuals. We need to decide for ourselves what’s good for our family. Do we still want patriarchy or equality? This is not at all about proving someone better than the other. It’s about making sure that the right of one person is not aggrieved by the other,” she said.

From being a professor of philosophy, and lifestyle journalist in Kolkata to becoming a home chef with pop-up Food Farishta, cancer survivor Sharmila Basu Thakur’s story is all about persistence, determination, and a willingness to keep going even when faced with difficulties. She beat cancer after a hard battle during Covid-19, and every day this Kolkata-based entrepreneur and danseuse works tirelessly to achieve her goals.

“Covid-19 discovered many talents that we thought we didn’t have. It was during the pandemic that I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was in a coma, underwent chemo and yet managed to pursue my passion. I have been interested in dance, cooking, travel and fashion since my teenage years. After my retirement as a journalist, I knew I had to follow my passions. In fact, I believe every person irrespective of gender, should pursue their passions and stay true to themselves,” she said.

Thakur’s story, and countless others like hers, reminds us that women are capable of extraordinary things, no matter how difficult the roads may seem.