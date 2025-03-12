Brazil partners with IIIT Bangalore for digital transformation

Brazil’s Ministry for Management and Innovation in Public Services and IIIT Bangalore entered into a partnership to potentialise digital transformation’s societal impact. The initiative aims to gradually drive the digital government to be a digital economy enabler leveraging digital public infrastructures (DPIs) and digital public goods (DPGs) principles, knowledge and building blocks. This collaboration is formalised through a MoU focusing on DPI implementation and dissemination that was signed recently.

The first endeavour will cover the implementation of the Rural Land Wallet of Verifiable Credentials for rural landowners and landholders, including documents related to Brazil’s Cadastro Ambiental Rural (CAR) system, a critical component of the country’s environmental management framework. The project will also cover documents from other registries and agencies related to rural land public policies.