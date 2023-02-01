A passout of Techno India Group Public School, Hooghly, Anirban Maiti scored 96.6% in Boards and now is a first-year MBBS student at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. According to him, those looking to crack NEET should have a proper plan that shouldn’t change even at the last moment. Excerpts:

When was the first time you decided to pursue MBBS?

I was in Class XI at TIGPS Hooghly when I thought of pursuing MBBS. The profession of a doctor is not only a noble one but we also need genuine doctors in society. Several times, we come across doctors who, despite being successful, lack sincerity and faithfulness toward the profession.

Are you planning to pursue any specialisation after MBBS?

I am interested in neurology and cardiology. Whether it will be a Doctor of Medicine (MD), or Master of Surgery (MS), I am yet to decide but I would do a post-graduation for sure.

How did you balance preparations for NEET and your Board examination?

I couldn’t balance it very well. For Boards, we need to know how to present our answers. But in the case of NEET, we need to practice more on how to attempt questions. Knowledge is the same for both Boards and NEET but practice makes the difference.

Did coaching help you?

Yes. Coaching was beneficial to get me into the groove. There were no fixed hours to study, and no fixed schedule. I made several timetables but I couldn’t follow them. I never made any rigorous timetable. But I did practice a lot.

Did you have any strategy?

I believe you need to know how to attempt and approach the paper at NEET. You should try to have a plan in place but then it shouldn’t change at the last moment.

Which books would you suggest for NEET?

Both for NEET and Boards, NCERT books are a must. Students may not always find clarity in the language of NCERT books but they are really important for NEET.