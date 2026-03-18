Blackboard

The IIMC Alumni Association (IMCAA) organised its annual programme, ‘Connections’, in Kolkata recently, bringing together former students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication from different parts of West Bengal. The event also witnessed the reconstitution of the West Bengal chapter’s executive committee. By consensus, Dhruvajyoti Pal was elected president and Pramod Kumar vice-president. Soumitra Mohan, principal secretary of the transport department of the West Bengal government, attended the meet along with other members of the alumni community.

IIT Madras Department of Ocean Engineering has entered its golden jubilee year, marking five decades of contributions to ocean science, maritime engineering and national maritime infrastructure development. Among the IITs, only IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur offer specialised undergraduate programmes in this field. The Department plans to expand research activities in offshore renewable energy, including wave energy and other ocean-based energy systems. It is also integrating AI and Data Science into its academic programmes and research.

KIIT recently hosted the second annual research and innovation conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar, centred on the theme, ‘Convergence of Invention to Innovation.’ The three-day conclave brought together researchers, academicians, industry leaders and innovators to bridge the gap between theoretical discovery and real-world application.

Prof Lyndal Roper, Emeritus Regius Professor of History at Oxford University, has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Holberg Prize for 2026. The Holberg Prize is one of the largest annual international research prizes awarded for outstanding contributions to research in the humanities, social science, law or theology.