Blackboard

JIS Group signed an MoU with the Board of Practical Training (Eastern Region), Kolkata (BOPTER) at the International Kolkata Book Fair 2026, aimed at strengthening apprenticeship training, internships, and job-oriented exposure for final-year students and pass-out graduates. The MoU will initially be valid for a period of one year, with provisions for renewal based on mutual consent.

The 10th West Bengal Inter-School Karate Championship and Bengal Little Legends Cup, organised under the initiative of Hanshi Premjit Sen of the All India Seishinkai Shitoryu Karate-Do Federation, was attended by former cricketer and ex-CAB administrator Sambaran Banerjee. The event, held at a school in Kolkata, saw participation from around 1,200 students representing 120 schools across the state.