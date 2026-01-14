Blackboard

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced that the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 and Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026 notification release has been postponed. Earlier, the notifications were supposed to be released on January 14, 2026 but now, it will be announced later. In an official release on its website, UPSC stated that the announcement has been postponed due to administrative reasons. “The Notification of Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026, scheduled to be notified on 14.01.2026, has now been postponed due to administrative reasons and the same will be notified in due course,” it stated.

In a landmark moment for international music education and cultural cooperation, the Saratov State LV Sobinov Conservatoire, a government university under the Ministry of Culture, Government of the Russian Federation, and the Musicea Arts and Culture Council (India) will sign a MoU on January 19, 2026 at the Russian House, Kolkata. This academic affiliation and cultural exchange marks the first-ever collaboration between a Russian government university of music and any Indian private or government institution. The MoU will create new opportunities for Indian students to access globally recognised music education, international academic exposure, and structured qualifications, while preserving and promoting India’s rich musical heritage. To mark this special occasion, a celebration concert will be presented on the same day at Rotary Sadan, Kolkata, reflecting the spirit and vision of the affiliation. Distinction candidates of Musicea Arts and Culture Council will perform Western classical music on piano and violin, demonstrating international standards of performance and pedagogy. The Indian music segment will feature iconic compositions by RD Burman and Rabindranath Tagore, celebrating India’s timeless musical legacy. A special commemorative performance will honour the 100th birth anniversary of Maestro Salil Chowdhury and the 150 years of “Vande Mataram”, paying tribute to India’s cultural and national heritage.

The JIS Institute for Advanced Studies & Research (JISIASR), JIS University, West Bengal, successfully concluded the second international conference on Advanced Materials and Manufacturing (ICAMM 2.0), a two-day global knowledge conclave held at its campus in Kolkata. Organised in collaboration with Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala; Gdańsk University of Technology, Poland; IJL, Université de Lorraine, France; and St. Petersburg State University, Russia, the conference marked a significant milestone in advancing international cooperation in materials science and manufacturing technologies.