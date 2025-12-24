Blackboard

Researchers from IIT Madras, Monash University and Deakin University, Australia, have developed a cutting-edge nanoinjection drug delivery platform that has the potential to make breast cancer treatment safer and more effective. The approach creates a precise and sustained therapeutic system that minimises damage to healthy cells.

IIT Kharagpur has announced a new research programme in partnership with Intuitive Foundation, a non-profit organisation funded by Intuitive Surgical, a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. The initiative aims to develop comprehensive digital models of surgical care that can underpin more reliable safety guidance, AI-enabled decision support. The work is guided by a multidisciplinary research team and supported by IIT Kharagpur’s long-standing collaboration with Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.