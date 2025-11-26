Blackboard

NSRCEL, the entrepreneurial hub at IIM Bangalore, recently hosted its flagship annual conclave, SummitUp 2025, marking 25 years. More than 400 participants from across India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem including dynamic founders, astute investors, influential policymakers, and key ecosystem enablers were present. The 2025 edition featured five sharply focused tracks, each highlighting pivotal areas shaping the next wave of opportunity and innovation: DeepTech, FinTech, Climate, Social Impact, and Women’s Entrepreneurship.

A recent survey by a Delhi-NCR based school revealed that over 5,000 parents demand urgent skill building reforms for girls in schools to boost Female Labour Force Participation Rate and position India as the skill capital of the world and this vision can only be realized if schools immediately overhaul their curriculum to prioritize hands-on, industry-relevant training for girls. The survey conducted amongst 6000 parents from Delhi NCR, revealed over 82% of parents now believe that skill-building covering communication is more critical than rote learning.

eXperiential Technology Innovation Centre (XTIC), an IIT Madras Institute of Eminence Centre in Virtual Reality and related fields, will be organising the first-ever international XR Symposium for the global south on November 28. The theme of “Frugal Tech Innovations Transforming Hardware and Software Solutions for XR in the Global South” speaks directly to the need for cost-effective, scalable XR solutions tailored for emerging economies contexts.