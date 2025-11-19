Blackboard

Nagaland University researchers have partnered with Assam Down Town University to carry out the first comprehensive scientific study on Goniothalamus simonsii Hook. f. Thoms., an endangered and endemic medicinal plant found in Meghalaya’s forests. The study provides scientific validation for the plant’s traditional use and reveals that G. simonsii is a rich source of bioactive phytochemicals with potent antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anticancer activities.

Vedantu has announced the launch of Ved, an AI-powered personal mentor that makes personalised, human-like academic guidance accessible to every student. Built on insights from Vedantu’s Master Teachers and trained on millions of hours of real learning interactions, Ved provides structured support that adapts to each student’s learning journey. Ved represents a breakthrough in educational technology that processes comprehensive student data to deliver mentorship at scale.

Epson, a technology leader in printing, projection and robotics technologies, has launched a programme to empower engineering students in India by supporting classroom learning on robotics with practical real-life applications training on its cutting-edge robotics solutions. This initiative is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry expectations, ensuring students are ready with practical skills aligned to modern manufacturing needs.