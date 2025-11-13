Blackboard

D2L, a global leader in learning technology, announced that the JIS Group has chosen D2L Brightspace as its new learning platform. D2L Brightspace will benefit students by helping to provide them with a unique experience through a blended learning approach. “D2L Brightspace expands the possibilities beyond simple course delivery, allowing our faculty to work more efficiently, create better learning experiences, enhance learning engagement, improve decision-making capabilities through real-time analytics, and ensure that every student has long-term access to their academic journey,” said Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group.

Reverence 2025, the annual prize distribution ceremony of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata, was held recently. Yoshihisa Ishikawa, the Consul-General of Japan in India, graced the occasion as the chief guest for the evening. Pratap Biswas, the Deputy Commissioner (2) of Police, Eastern Division, Kolkata Police was the guest of honour at the event. The most captivating segment of the evening was the play, ‘Seven Samurai’, an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic film by the same name performed by the students.