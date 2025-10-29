Blackboard

Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR), in association with the Indian Dental Association (IDA), West Bengal State Branch, organised a comprehensive dental check-up and treatment Camp at the Press Club, Kolkata. The initiative was aimed at promoting oral health awareness and providing essential dental care services to journalists and their family members. Speaking on the occasion, Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group, said, “At JIS Group, we firmly believe in extending quality healthcare services beyond institutional boundaries and making them accessible to all—especially the dedicated members of the media at Press Club Kolkata.”

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a suite of AI-powered innovations in collaboration with Google Cloud at its newly established Google Cloud Gemini Experience Center (GEC) within the TCS Pace Studio in Riyadh. This collaboration brings together TCS’ deep domain expertise in AI and GenAI with Google Cloud’s advanced infrastructure and platforms to accelerate AI adoption across the MEA region. The GEC will serve as a dynamic innovation hub where clients can conceptualize and prototype innovative AI solutions using Google Cloud’s suite of AI and GenAI capabilities.