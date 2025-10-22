Blackboard

Dr Sukanya Dutta, assistant professor of agronomy, faculty of agriculture, JIS University, has been conferred the ‘Young Women Scientist Award 2025’ in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field of agronomy. The award was presented at the second International Conference on Frontiers in Science & Technology for Agricultural Transformation, jointly organized by the ICAR-National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) and the Agriculture Entrepreneurship Environment & Technical Development Society, Lucknow.

India’s leading design and innovation festival, DesignUp, is back with its ninth edition. Titled, DesignUp25, the event from November 3–5, 2025, will be held in Bengaluru. With the theme, ‘The Design Currency’, the three-day event will bring together global and Indian design leaders through workshops, long talks, lightning sessions, and panels that explore how design acts as a powerful medium of exchange in an AI-driven world.