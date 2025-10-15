Blackboard

BIT Mesra’s 35th convocation ceremony recently witnessed the awarding of degrees to 1,000 undergraduate students, 320 postgraduates, 75 PhD scholars, and 65 diploma holders. Additionally, top-performing students received gold medals for consistent academic brilliance. The event was graced by the presence of Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, who inspired the students to embrace scientific curiosity, continuous learning, and contribute to the nation’s growth.

Azim Premji University will hold the ninth edition of its ‘Social Enterprise Idea Challenge’ on October 17. Fifteen teams have been shortlisted from over 270 entries from universities and colleges across the country for the final round to be held at the university campus in Bangalore. In 2016, Azim Premji University launched the annual “Social Enterprise Idea Challenge” that brings students from across India to explore social entrepreneurship and share innovative social change ideas in a rigorous and competitive environment.

Sommet Education has officially entered into a partnership with the Hospitality Community Foundation (HCommunity) through a MoU signed at Les Roches Crans-Montana. This strategic alliance is built upon a shared ambition to combine academic expertise with real-time economic data to deliver tangible solutions to the current challenges faced by the hospitality and tourism industries.