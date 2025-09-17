Blackboard

The Institute Library at the IIM Kashipur inaugurated Hindi Pakhwada 2025 on Tuesday, in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Education. The two-week celebration, scheduled aims to promote the Hindi language and literature across the institute through a series of engaging activities. Each day of the Pakhwada features a dedicated event, ranging from essay writing, poetry recitation, and letter writing to a special book exhibition.

In a landmark move for the telecom infrastructure sector, Indus Towers Limited, one of the world’s largest telecom tower companies, has partnered with IIT Madras to pioneer research in Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) structural sections. This collaboration marks the first-of-its-kind industry-academia initiative to explore the structural, economic, and environmental advantages of GFRP applications.

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed a new method to produce human insulin using a safe and efficient bacterial system called Pseudomonas fluorescens. Prof Veeranki Venkata Dasu, lead author of the research, said, “A bioprocess technology is developed using Genetic, Metabolic and Biochemical Engineering approaches for recombinant human insulin production using Pseudomonas fluorescens, a BSL-1 microorganism. The developed expression system is not only capable of insulin production but also opens an avenue to produce other therapeutic proteins as well as industrial enzymes.”