Blackboard

A one-year programme of special lecture series on ‘Decolonization of Knowledge and Decolonial Pedagogy: Looking Back and Moving Forward’ organised by the Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Research, Sister Nivedita University, (CISRS) New Town, Kolkata is on. This month, Madina Tlostanova, feminist thinker and fiction writer and professor of postcolonial feminisms at Linköping University, Sweden, shared her insights. Prof Tlostanova enlightened the audiences with her ideas of understanding and practicing decoloniality within the classroom and beyond. As she critiqued the neo-liberal structure of the universities in the West, she also spoke about social movements in different parts of the world in contemporary times which show us the way to resistance and existence in the face of mass destruction and exploitation ongoing in the world today. Engaged with critical future studies, Prof Tlostanova responded to queries on practices of relational ontology among students on the path towards decolonial pedagogy.

XLRI has entered into a strategic partnership with the University of Paris-1 Pantheon Sorbonne, the University of Bordeaux, the UNESCO Chair at the University of Paris Nanterre, the Danish Consortium for Academic Craftsmanship (DCAC) and the International Institute of Education Consortium of Universities (IIE Consortium). The multi-country collaboration launched will focus on academic programmes, executive education and research. Multiple specialised programmes are set to be launched in the 2025-26 academic year as full-time, part-time and executive education courses. Designed to meet industry demands, these programmes will cover areas such as healthcare management, family business, digital enterprises and consulting.