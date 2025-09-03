Blackboard

In a significant development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have signed a MoU to limit substance abuse among students. This MoU aims to raise awareness against drugs. This partnership will ensure quarterly programmes are held on creating awareness. Also, more teacher and counsellor training workshops and community outreach programmes will be held.

In the age of AI, if you don’t upskill or reskill, you will be left behind, said Dr Sanku Bose, V-C, Sister Nivedita University and GCEO of Techno India Group at Indi Setu, a two-day thought leadership summit, which was held in Kolkata recently. The summit brought together innovators, policymakers, academics, and creators from India and the UK to explore innovation and collaboration as drivers of global progress. A MoU was announced between IIM and Global Collaboration Forum (GCF), which will definitely help the aspiring leaders and innovators. Dr. Amit Ghose, Consultant Urologist & Founding Director, GCF, also informed that the Indi Setu summit will be held in London on October 10–11, 2025 and will become a defining platform for cross-border thought leadership.

JIS College of Engineering (JISCE) celebrated its silver jubilee, commemorating 25 years of academic excellence since its establishment in 2000 recently in Kolkata. The event was graced by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood; Bharat Dave, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Kolkata; Prof (Dr) Partha Sarkar, Principal, JIS College of Engineering; Sardar Taranjit Singh, MD, JIS Group and Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group among many others. During the event, JISCE honoured 25 notable individuals for their contributions in various fields, as well as 25 headmasters and headmistresses from local schools.