Blackboard

IIM Lucknow has extended their application deadline for blended MBA course to August 31, 2025. The “blended” format of the programme will combine online and in-person modules, offering participants the flexibility to learn remotely while benefiting from immersive campus interactions that enrich their learning experience. The course will train in emerging tools, technologies and managerial frameworks. Given the course is an application-oriented learning, it would ensure direct workplace relevance.

Fujifilm India has announced the launch of X Academy, a platform designed to bring together photography enthusiasts, industry professionals, and creative minds from across India. Celebrated names such as Padma Shri Raghu Rai, Dabboo Ratnani, Prashant Godbole, Jatin Kampani, Lopamudra Talukdar and Arjun Kartha will share their expertise, techniques, and creative insights, helping users enhance their skills and discover new perspectives.

Emotional distress among students is widespread. One in five rarely experiences calmness, motivation or excitement, and girls continue to be disproportionately affected, reporting nearly twice the rate of persistent sadness compared to boys, said the Student Suicides Aversion Report-Mental Health & Well-Being, Volume III: The Student Well-Being Pulse Report, an extensive survey based on responses from 8,542 students across India by the IC3 Institute.