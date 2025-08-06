BLACKBOARD

IIT Madras researchers have developed an agriculture waste-based packaging material, which can be a sustainable alternative to conventional plastic foams used in packaging. The researchers demonstrated that mycelium-based biocomposites grown on agricultural and paper waste were found to provide quality in packaging while being biodegradable. This research has the potential to make a transformative impact on both society and the environment by offering a practical solution to two major problems - plastic pollution and agricultural waste disposal.

For hundreds of children in the remote Kultali block of the Sundarbans, West Bengal, the digital world was once a distant dream. Many had never touched a computer. In a transformative step towards bridging the digital divide, Taj Bengal Kolkata, under Paathya, IHCL’s sustainability and social impact framework, has partnered with Vivekananda Adarsha Vidyalaya to unveil the school’s first-ever fully equipped IT Lab, opening a gateway to new possibilities for nearly 300 underprivileged students. This initiative is set to transform the educational journey of 300 students and 12 teachers, most of whom are first-generation learners.