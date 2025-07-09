Blackboard

The student visa season is off to a sluggish start for Indian applicants this year. Between March and May 2024, the number of F-1 visas issued dropped by 27% compared to the same period last year—marking the lowest figures for these months since the pandemic, according to recent data from the US State Department. In 2023, 14,987 Indian students received F-1 visas during this period. This year, the number fell to 13,478.

IIT Guwahati‘s student Sukanya Sonowal has been selected as the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassador, a leadership position in the Commonwealth Youth Peace Ambassadors Network (CYPAN) Executive Committee. A fourth-year student pursuing her BTech in Biosciences and Bioengineering, Sonowal will serve as lead communications and public relations for the 2025 – 2027 term.