Blackboard

IIT Madras students have designed, developed and built a solar-powered car. Called ‘Aagneya’, this car was developed by Team Agnirath from the Centre of Innovation (CFI), which is the largest student body in India

Team Agnirath is all set to take part in Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2025, the world’s foremost innovation challenge in solar technology that features a 3,000-kilometre drive from Darwin to Adelaide in Australia. It is scheduled to be held from August 24 to 31.

A team of researchers at IIT Delhi has developed a small and energy efficient computing device with 2D-Materials technology. The team, including Dr Manoj Kumar and Kritika Bhattacharya and led by Prof Dr Samaresh Das, Head of the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics (CARE), IIT Delhi, has given it a unique name: MOD-PC (Multifunctional Optoelectronic Device for Processing Circuits) inferring its capability of doing various opto-electronic signal processing functionalities.

IIndian School of Hospitality (ISH) is offering international degrees, diplomas, and certificate programmes in hospitality management and culinary arts at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Their culinary programme is offered in partnership with the global École Ducasse brand, while their hospitality management program is in alliance with Les Roches, one of the world’s leading hospitality business schools. Students also have the chance to intern with leading global hospitality and food & beverage brands, enabling them to have successful culinary careers after graduation.