Blackboard

Researchers from Nagaland University are studying the pollution status of the Dhansiri, a major River in the North East, across all four seasons of the year and have developed policy proposals to revive it. The researchers attempted to evaluate the seasonal fluctuations in the physicochemical parameters of the river at three distinct locations - upstream, middle and downstream stations and thereby estimated the seasonal Water Quality Index (WQI) rating for checking the potability of the water fit for human purpose.





Griffins International School, Kharagpur, recently hosted the FIDE Rated Rapid Chess Championship 2025. Nearly, 493 players from various schools and academies participated in the largest FIDE-rated chess event ever held in the state. At the event, chess icon Dibyendu Barua was present as the chief guest.