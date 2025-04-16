Blackboard

After the Trump administration has cut or paused billions in funding to Brown University, Columbia University, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania, now it has moved to freeze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts to Harvard University. However, Harvard President Alan Garber wrote in a message to the community that the premiere institution will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” he wrote.

Xavier University, a distinguished US institution known for its holistic Jesuit education and an outstanding 98-99% student success rate, is reinforcing its commitment to India’s education sector with a strategic visit aimed at fostering new collaborations. Vice President of Enrollment and Strategy, Scott Clyde, and Director of International Recruitment, Tsvety Karaivanova, will lead discussions with school counselors, independent education consultants, and academic institutions to explore partnerships and opportunities for Indian students.

Dr Sudhir Chandra Sur Institute of Technology and Sports Complex (SURTECH), an institution under the JIS Group, hosted its maiden large-scale industry-academia meet, “E-Mobility Synergy 2025’ at its Dum Dum campus. The discussions centered around innovation-driven strategies, policy enablers, industry-academia partnership models, and the envisioned role of JIS-RACE as a catalyst in EV research, product development, and talent grooming.