BLACKBOARD

The University of Manchester, ranked 6th in the UK and 38th globally, has introduced new scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. As part of this initiative, the university will award 100 merit-based undergraduate scholarships, known as Global Futures Scholarships, to outstanding international students. Indian students aspiring to pursue an undergraduate degree can apply for this prestigious scholarship, valued at ₹26 lakh. The application deadline is April 10, 2025, with results set to be announced on April 30.

A research team from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has used ML to evaluate groundwater quality for irrigation in Sundargarh, Odisha. “ML allows us to move beyond static assessments and develop predictive models that help farmers and policymakers make proactive decisions. By integrating data-driven insights with traditional water management practices, we can create a more sustainable approach to irrigation and agricultural planning,” said Prof Anurag Sharma, Assistant Professor, Civil Engineering, NIT Rourkela.