BLACKBOARD

BIT Mesra celebrated its platinum jubilee year at the Ranchi campus in presence of President of India Droupadi Murmu. “I am happy to see our daughters raising the bar of excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” she said. The highlight of the event was the release of a special commemorative silver medal, stamp and envelope by President Murmu and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar symbolising the institution’s contributions to education and innovation. The celebrations also included activities such as tree plantation and research exhibition inaugurated by The President across the 780-acre campus.

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed a water-repellent, conductive textile that converts electricity and sunlight into heat. Designed to keep wearers warm in cold environments, this innovation addresses the serious health risks posed by prolonged exposure to very low temperatures, including hemoconcentration-based arterial blood clotting, breathing difficulties, and weakened immunity. “Our textile is self-cleanable, breathable, and flexible and can easily be scaled up. Its durability and long-lasting performance make it useful in a range of applications that require controlled heating,” said Prof Uttam Manna.