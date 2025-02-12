BLACKBOARD

IIT Madras and ISRO have led the way in developing and successfully booting an Atmanirbhar aerospace quality SHAKTI-based Semiconductor Chip. The ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) in Thiruvananthapuram proposed the idea of a 64bit RISC-V-based Controller and collaborated with IIT Madras in defining the specifications and designing of the semiconductor chip. The ‘IRIS’ (Indigenous RISCV Controller for Space Applications) Chip was developed from ‘SHAKTI’ processor baseline. It can be used in diverse domains from IoT and compute systems for strategic needs.

IIT Guwahati in collaboration with the BRICS Youth Council recently hosted the Entrepreneurship Pre-Consultation Event. Themed, “Empowering Northeast India – Youth Innovations for Sustainable Growth and National Connectivity”, the event was attended by over 500 participants and more than 80 startups from the Northeast region showcasing their innovations and products in domains including deep-tech, healthcare, agritech, and renewable energy, among others. The event also hosted a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Navigating the Funding Landscape: Strategies for Startup Success & Sustainable Growth’.